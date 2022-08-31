Meghan Markle proves ‘most destructive’ to Royal Family

file footage

Meghan Markle’s latest bombshell interview with The Cut has proved to some royal experts that she has been the ‘most destructive’ to the Royal Family in recent history, reported Express UK.



The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut’s Allison P. Davis recently, telling her that she has made efforts to ‘forgive’ the royal family, also sharing that Prince Harry feels he has ‘lost his father’ after the couple moved away from the UK. She also levelled racist allegations against British media.

Now, commenting on the same, royal expert Niles Gardiner tweeted: “The sheer arrogance of Meghan Markle is breath-taking. One of the most destructive characters in modern Royal history.”

He added: “Duchess of Sussex says she has made an ‘active effort’ to forgive her in-laws... but adds that she is now ‘free to say anything’.”

Meghan’s latest interview comes as new episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes also continue to make headlines.