Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'burn the bridge' of heir return to Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "no way back" for any reconciliation after 'burning bridge' with Prince Charles, a royal commentator has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her recent interview with The Cut, discussed the rift between Harry and his father the Prince of Wales.

Royal commentator Russell Myers said the comments will be "severely damaging and distressing" to Charles.

The expert continued: "He offered them an olive branch on several occasions; ‘come and stay at my house, worried about security' - and I think the bridges are already burned - there will be absolutely no way back from them.”

However, royal commentator Omid Scobie jumped to the Duchesses defence saying she was referring to her own dad, not Prince Charles.

Meghan in recent interview claimed: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”