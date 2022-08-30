Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room deemed true by witness

A witness has spoken out on Meghan Markle’s story of her son Archie’s room catching fire during South Africa’s trip.

Speaking to the South African newspaper The Citizen, a witness spoke out to reveal that while they didn’t see smoke in the royal’s room, they did notice smoke and the heater, severely melted, getting removed from the nursery.

The witness’ statement came a week after Meghan told her friend Serena Williams about the shocking incident on the first episode of Archetypes podcast.

"There's been a fire at the residence. There's been a fire in the baby's room."

She continued: "Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears. She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs."

"In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. ]

"There was no smoke detector, someone just happened to smell smoke down the hallway so they went in and the fire was extinguished. He was meant to be sleeping in there.

"Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. And I said, 'This doesn't make any sense, can you just tell people what happened?" she added.