Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working on new show about ‘love story’?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be working on a new documentary chronicling their ‘love story’, as per Meghan’s own confession in her latest interview.
The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut’s Allison P. Davis for a tell-all interview full of explosive bombshells; the two chatted about Meghan’s relations with the royals as well as her plans for the future with her husband.
Interestingly, when inquired about her and Prince Harry’s rumoured at-home style docu series with Netflix, Meghan shared: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”
Meghan was then asked if “what they are currently filming is a documentary about their love story,” and replied: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey… I don’t read any press. So, I don’t know what’s confirmed.”
“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” Meghan added.
