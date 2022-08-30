 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working on new show about ‘love story’?

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022

file footage

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut’s Allison P. Davis for a tell-all interview full of explosive bombshells; the two chatted about Meghan’s relations with the royals as well as her plans for the future with her husband.

Interestingly, when inquired about her and Prince Harry’s rumoured at-home style docu series with Netflix, Meghan shared: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

Meghan was then asked if “what they are currently filming is a documentary about their love story,” and replied: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey… I don’t read any press. So, I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” Meghan added. 