Meghan Markle calls out British press over alleged racism towards her children

Meghan Markle made shocking claims in her new interview that British press called her kids 'the N-word'.

The Suits alum has been creating a massive buzz with her latest interview with The Cut, published on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that she was expected to give her then-newborn son, Archie’s photo to the Royal Rota.

“There’s literally a structure,” the 41-year-old recalled.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” Meghan expressed.

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game,” she continued.

The Duchess also shared that she and her husband Prince Harry were not given the control of @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account at first.

However, it was only later that the couple set up their own social media handle, @sussexroyal, and posted photos of their kids without giving them to the Royal Rota first.