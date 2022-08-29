Britney Spears’ mom reacts to her audio: ‘I’ve tried my best to help you’

File Footage

Britney Spears mother Lynne Spears reacted to her recently released audio in which the pop star revealed she was more upset with her mother because she abandoned her during conservatorship.

In a since-deleted audio clip posted on YouTube on Sunday, the Piece of Me songstress expressed her disappointment with her mother more than her father Jamie Spears.

“I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” Britney said in the audio.

“It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her,'” the pop star added in the 22-minute clip.

The singer went on to say that’s she “feels like” her mom could have gotten a lawyer in “literally two seconds” if she actually wanted to help her during the “abusive” conservatorship.

Taking to her Instagram, Lynne responded to the claims of her daughter saying that she “tried” her “best” to support Britney alongside a happy image of the two.

Lynne even requested for a “private” meeting with her daughter face to face to discuss the misunderstandings between them.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!” Britney’s mother said.

“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!

“I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private,” Lynne concluded the post.







