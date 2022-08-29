Meghan Markle explains why she handed the Firm ‘everything’: ‘My passport, freedom’

Meghan Markle sheds light on the real reason she ‘gave up everything’ for the sake of Prince Harry, and the chance to become his wife.
The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview piece for The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.
She started by recounting the exact moment she felt she’d ‘lost control of everything’ and explained the thought process behind it all.
Per journalist Allison P. Davis “on the heels of their engagement, control over her Instagram was just one of the things (along with The Tig, her passport, and the freedom to open her own mail) she gave up.”
“She’d loved sharing her life with people, she says, but she loved Harry more. ‘It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,’ says Meghan.”
