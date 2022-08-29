Asia Cup 2022: Fitness issues worry Pakistan team management

Pakistan's Naseem Shah screams in pain holding his leg after delivering a ball during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. AFP

DUBAI: The Pakistan team management is having sleepless nights due to fitness issues faced by the players during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, it emerged Monday.

According to details, the tour management committee had a detailed meeting on the matter after multiple injuries were reported among the players.

Pakistan suffered a major blow when star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled of the tournament and the England series due to a knee injury and then Mohammad Wasim sustained back pain and was sidelined from the event.

In the match against India on Sunday, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf too were seen facing fitness problems, raising questions over the team’s doctor, physio and doctor.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeem Soomro is from Australia while physio Cliff Decan and trainer Drakes Simon are from South Africa.

It seems that the panel is unable to prepare a proper programme for the players and the back-to-back fitness issues is an outcome of this, which is surprising for the experts.

Afridi’s injury also aggravated due to a lack of rest and travelling.