Meghan Markle is stronger than she knows: lauds close pal

Meghan Markle was recently praised by her close friend Delfina Blaquier – an Argentine photographer and wife to Nacho Figueras, who dubbed the Duchess “wonderful.”
During her conversation with Hello magazine, the socialite weighed in on her bond with the Suits alum.
The mother-of-four said: “She is so wonderful and strong. Stronger than she knows. I love being around my friends, and I will always support her."
Blaquier previously called the duchess a “sister” as she always wants to share "thrills, hikes and just more chill time" with her.
This came after her husband talked about Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan at the recent annual charity polo match in Colorado.
"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children,” he said.
Queen Elizabeth II had made a personal donation to the relief effort for flood victims in Pakistan back in 2010.
Princess Diana admitted to Andrew Morton hat she was ‘obsessed’ with Camilla, Prince Charles’ lover
Prince Harry is reportedly ‘worried’ about Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast's effect on their family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being called out as ‘thorns’ in the Queen’s side amid backlash
Princess Diana reportedly had to plan the birth of Prince William around Prince Charles' polo schedule
Kris Jenner refutes claims that Scott Disick has been 'distance' by Kardashain/Jenner family