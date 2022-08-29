Prince Harry ‘worried’ he’ll be left ‘red-faced’ by Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast





Prince Harry is reportedly ‘worried’ about the effect that his wife Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes will have on their family, with a source claiming that he’s afraid that they’ll be left ‘red-faced’.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spilled the beans about Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan’s first podcast episode in a chat with Woman’s Day, saying: “Harry must know there's a good chance they'll be left red-faced, here.”

“He doesn't understand why she'd be so willing to leave herself, him and their kids so open to public pile-ons If Harry had his way, he'd prefer the kids weren't a part of this podcast,” another insider revealed.

“Harry's worried about how it will all pan out given they've had some humiliating fails since they struck out on their own, and there are fears among their team that this could be another one,” the outlet was also told.

Meghan launched her Spotify podcast last week, with the first episode featuring Serena Williams as a guest. The episode has attracted much criticism, with experts slamming Meghan for her comments.