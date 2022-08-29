Diana was forced to plan Prince William’s birth around ‘Charles and his polo’

file footage

Princess Diana reportedly had to plan the birth of her first child, Prince William, around husband Prince Charles and his polo schedule, as per royal author Andrew Morton’s book about the late princess.



An excerpt from Morton’s book about Diana, titled Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words, was published recently in The Daily Mail, with Diana recounting the experience of her first pregnancy in her own words.

In the book, Diana shared: “There was only ever one cancellation when I was carrying William: the visit to the Duchy of Cornwall’s estate. And I was made to feel so guilty by my husband for that."

“When we had William on June 21, 1982, we had to find a date in the diary that suited Charles and his polo,” the book further said.

Diana then shared: “… We went into St Mary’s Hospital very early. I was sick as a parrot the whole way through the labour. Very bad labour… Anyway, the boy arrived. Great excitement. Thrilled.”

“We had found a date where Charles could get off his polo pony for me to give birth. That was very nice — felt very grateful about that!” she added.

Diana and Charles had a famously dysfunctional marriage, with the future King of Britain in love with Camilla instead of his wife.