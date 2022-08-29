Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded a ‘thorn’ in Queen Elizabeth’s side

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted for being a ‘thorn’ in Queen Elizabeth’s side after learning

Royal commentator and podcast host Kinsey Schofield issued this claim in an interview with the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “The Sussex's plans in the UK sound an awful lot like their original pitch at the infamous Sandringham Summit."

“It was on my To Di For Daily podcast that Tom Quinn broke the story that Harry and Meghan were still looking to become part-time royals back in February.

“Based on the fact that the palace has rejected similar ideas, I suspect that palace officials and senior members of the Royal Family will be unhappy with this trip.”

“Prince Charles is looking to slim down the royal family... not create a competing royal family,” the expert pointed out during the course of her interview.

“Harry and Meghan are no longer active members of the royal family so when they participate in similar activities, it distracts from initiatives that the palace has been working on for months - sometimes years.”

The expert also admitted, “I don't consider this an opportunity for reconciliation as much as I consider it a thorn in the royal family's side.”

“In contrast, Price Harry recently visited Mozambique and Rwanda quietly. By the time news outlets were alerted to his activity, he had accomplished a great deal. He had been working diligently for a cause important to him.”

“He was working alongside important people. It was humble, it seemed sincere, and I thought it was well executed. I think stealth initiatives will bring more positive attention to the Sussexes and perhaps change the palace's opinion of the couple.”