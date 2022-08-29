Princess Diana marriage ‘forever defines’ Prince Charles despite ‘double dealing’ with Camilla

Prince Charles will reportedly ‘carry’ marriage to Princess Diana for life and will be ‘haunted’ by her ghost for life.

This claim has been made by Princess Diana’s personal biographer Andrew Morton, in an interview with People magazine.

He was quoted telling the publication, “His tragedy is whatever he does, whatever he says, however, he behaves, he will be remembered for one thing: the fact that his fairy-tale marriage ended.”

“Just as Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles is remembered for his first wife,” Mr Morton added.

Before concluding he also added, “It will always haunt him. His life has been defined by his marriage.”