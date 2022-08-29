Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t see Queen at Balmoral, key reason disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral during their visit to UK in September.
According to a report by The Sun, the royal couple, who are set to visit Britain for the first time after jubilee celebrations, will miss seeing the monarch unless a security row is resolved.
Lilibet and Archie’s parents are awaiting decision over whether they should get taxpayer funded police protection in Britain when they return.
The Sun, quoting The Telegraph, reported Meghan and Harry’s trip to Balmoral, where Queen is staying for summer holidays, is not expected.
The paper, citing sources privy to the development, reported that the couple’s decision about travel within the UK will depend on if and what security is granted to them.
According to the Daily Mail, the royal couple are likely to spend a lot of time at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
