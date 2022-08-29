Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry concerned with Spotify podcast

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly left her husband Prince Harry concerned with the launch of Spotify podcast Archetypes.



According to a report by the Now to Love’s Woman’s Day, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly concerned about the impacts of Meghan’s podcast on their family.

The report, citing sources close to former Suits actress and Harry, said the Archetypes will supposedly ‘end in tears’ for Lilibet and Archie parents.

An insider said, "Harry's worried about how it will all pan out given they've had some humiliating fails since they struck out on their own, and there are fears among their team that this could be another one."

The report further claims Prince Harry is also questioning whether it's all worth it after a British newspaper reported "Spotify must be left wondering if they've spent their money wisely."

Meghan launched the podcast last week with Serena Williams as the first guest.