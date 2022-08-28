Prince Harry heartbroken as Archie is deprived of granny Diana's love

Prince Harry hopes his children, Archie and Lili, could develop a relationship with late mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex's late mother was honoured in his annual polo event for charity Sentebale in a heartfelt speech.

Harry, while speaking to the audience, recalled Diana's empathy for people around her.

He said, as per Express.co.uk: "Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

"I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it.

"I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, whom I wish could have met her."

Diana passed away in a car crash in 1997 Paris alongside her driver and boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.