Sunday August 28, 2022
Prince Harry heartbroken as Archie is deprived of granny Diana's love

Prince Harry is remembering his beloved mother Princess Diana before her death anniversary

By Web Desk
August 28, 2022
Prince Harry hopes his children, Archie and Lili, could develop a relationship with late mother Princess Diana.  

The Duke of Sussex's late mother was honoured in his annual polo event for charity Sentebale in a heartfelt speech.

Harry, while speaking to the audience, recalled Diana's empathy for people around her.

He said, as per Express.co.uk: "Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

"I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it.

"I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, whom I wish could have met her."

Diana passed away in a car crash in 1997 Paris alongside her driver and boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.