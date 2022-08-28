Meghan Markle disappoints Kate Middleton ahead of UK visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly left Kate Middleton disappointed as she is set to return to UK with Prince Harry next month.



The International Business Times, quoting Closer UK, reported that Duchess of Cambridge got upset after learning Lilibet and Archie’s parents were not considering paying a visit to Prince William and her.

The report further claims Kate Middleton is looking forward to have a face-to-face conversation with Meghan Markle as she is willing to extend an olive branch to the estranged royal couple to help resolve rift between William and Harry.

"Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England. She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough," the report claims citing a source.