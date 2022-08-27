Kim Karadashian had ‘strong feelings’ for Pete Davidson but it wasn’t ‘love’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is looking to have a fun relationship which would not involve any serious commitment after parting ways with Pete Davidson.

Despite having "strong feelings" for the former Saturday Night Live star, the Skims founder now knows that her relationship with him was not driven by “love.”

An insider told Hollywood Life that The Kardashians star does not have the time to invest in a relationship and she's just looking to have some fun, which maybe the reason she parted ways with Davidson.

“Kim is single and ready to mingle. She does not want to get locked into anything right now. Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love,” the insider said.

“Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun.

“If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else,” the outlet shared.

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months before calling it off earlier this month citing long distance and hectic work schedules as the reasons for split.



