Meghan Markle accused of ‘conveniently failing to mention’ bullying probe

Meghan Markle is being called out for “conveniently failing to mention” her bullying probe.

Psychologist Dr Todd Grande issued this shocking claim in his latest YouTube video.

Grande started by saying, “Meghan made it seem as though she didn't really understand what royal life was like when she met Prince Harry - she was taken by surprise.”

“She complained that the tabloids in Britain never liked her, while conveniently failing to mention the content of some of those articles - for example, the allegation that she bullied the royal family staff.”