Meghan Markle accused of ‘conveniently failing to mention’ bullying probe

Meghan Markle is being called out for “conveniently failing to mention” her bullying probe.
Psychologist Dr Todd Grande issued this shocking claim in his latest YouTube video.
Grande started by saying, “Meghan made it seem as though she didn't really understand what royal life was like when she met Prince Harry - she was taken by surprise.”
“She complained that the tabloids in Britain never liked her, while conveniently failing to mention the content of some of those articles - for example, the allegation that she bullied the royal family staff.”
Prince Harry’s close pal offers some insight into the plans for Archie and Lilibet’s future in the US
Netflix has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming action-thriller series 'Santo'
Meghan Markle's South African fans are upset after she talked about her son Archie’s room catching fire
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick posted a video of her makeup routine, using various cosmetic products
'The Crown' season five will feature a new set of the cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry has been warned of difficulty in receiving people’s support in the UK