Meghan Markle prefers ‘charity work’ over ‘patching up’ with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is reportedly putting more focus on the charity events in the UK than on her plans to reconcile with Meghan Markle.

According to Closer UK, the Duchess of Cambridge wanted to be a ‘bigger person’ and end 'bad blood' with the Suits alum. However, Meghan reportedly has no plans to patch up.

"Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England.

“She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough,” an insider told the magazine.

"It's Harry's birthday soon, and she wanted to maybe make that a way of getting them all together and giving gifts,” the source spilt the beans to the publication.

“She knows that patching things up and ending the bad blood would be better for both sets of families and, of course, the monarchy as a whole."

"This trip is not about them or rebuilding relationships, it's about her and Harry's charity work, and she doesn't want anything overshadowing that. Meghan wants to do things on her terms and won't be dictated to."