Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feeling ‘uncensored’ after massive rejection

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been feeling even more ‘unbothered’ by the recent backlash to their Archetype podcast.

This claim has been made by royal author Omid Scobie in his new column for Yahoo Entertainment.

He began by addressing Harry and Meghan’s attempts “to create a healthier and happier existence.”



His piece read, “Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half-in, half-out proposal was rejected.”

“The two are now free to show their battle scars as and when they see fit,” Mr Scobie added before concluding.