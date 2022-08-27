How Joe Rogan reacted to Meghan Markle’s podcast launch?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle launched her long-awaited podcast Archetypes on Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.



She dethroned Joe Rogan on Spotify with her newly launched podcast.

However, Joe Rogan apparently seems unconcerned and unbothered by it.

The Joe Rogan Experience host took to Instagram and shared official poster of the House of the Dragon and disclosed that he watched episode one of it.

He said in the caption, “@hbo nailed it again! I just watched episode one of @houseofthedragonhbo. Feels just like old school Game Of Thrones, which was one of my favorite shows ever. I hope this show runs for 10 years.”

Joe Rogan shared this on the same day Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes knocked his The Joe Rogan Experience out of the number one spot on Spotify chart list.

The Duchess of Sussex said the 12-part series, called "Archetypes," -- a play on the name of the couple´s oldest child, Archie -- would explore the female experience.