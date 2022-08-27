'Giggling' Princess Diana became a man to smuggle into a nightclub

Princess Diana once suspiciously entered a nightclub with the help of her singer pal.

According to actress Cleo Rogers, singer Freddie Mercury got Diana dressed up as a gay man to enter Royal Vauxhall Tavern pub.

She revealed the pair were “giggling and nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren.”

Diana was also friends with other celebrity bigwigs, one of whom was also George Michael.

Speaking to The Mirror, Mr Michael revealed:“Diana was the only person that I knew who made me feel like an ordinary person.”

American Liza Minnelli also added she was “lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend”.

She said: “My instinct was to protect her.

“All my life I’ve had people bowing and scraping.

“Well, Princess Di got used to people bowing and scraping.

“So it was a relief to both of us that we could just be ourselves around each other.”