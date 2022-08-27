Prince Harry wants to 'share the spirit' of mum Diana with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is recalling the glorious life of his mother Princess Diana in a special speech.



The Duke of Sussex expressed his love for the late parent at a recent charitable polo match, sharing his hopes to 'do her proud' every day.

During the speech, he said: "My dear friend Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honour of our mothers, with a mission to support many of the most vulnerable young people on the planet – and to give them care and help them thrive.

“In Sesotho, the language of the Basotho - the word Sentebale means 'forget me not'.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her".

He added: “Every day, I hope to do her proud."

Diana, who died at just 36, also worked tirelessly "to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS", Harry added.

In a further tribute to his mum, he said: "Fittingly, her favourite flowers were 'forget-me-nots'.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.