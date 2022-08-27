Meghan Markle left Prince Harry to ‘face William’s wrath’: ‘Cleaned every mess’

Prince Harry was reportedly left to deal with the wrath of the Firm once bullying allegations against Meghan Markle began reaching Prince William, ‘in all his wrath’.

This claim has been made by royal author Pierrick Geais, in an interview alongside BFM TV.

He started by saying, “William, who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much, became furious. He called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down.”

“Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry.”

The programme also features stories from ‘traumatized’ staff members who quit their employ with the Queen’s household over Meghan Markle’s behaviour, and also details the experience of some others who set up a group on a popular message-sharing app called, The Sussex Survivors’ Club.

It blames, “the behaviour of Meghan for being at the heart of the break-up between William and Harry.” and airs claims that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, used her position in the Royal Family to bully and intimidate staff while living in Kensington Palace, with Harry, 37.”

This comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former communications secretary penned an email in 2018 about an incident of bullying under the Sussex’s roof.

It read, “I am very concerned that the Duchess had been bullying and harassing two personal assistants, to the extent that she provoked their resignation during the course of the last year.”

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone as a target. She’s bullying Y, and seeking to undermine her confidence.”

“We have had report after report from people who have been witnessing this unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

He also revealed, “During 2018 there was indeed a spate of resignations among Meghan Markle’s team.”

“Former members have even set up an informal group that they called between them, the Sussex Survivors’ Club. Some of them still remain traumatised.”