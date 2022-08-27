Princess Diana’s tragic death changed royal family forever, claims royal biographer

File footage

Princess Diana’s shocking demise affected the world unlike any other. As the world mourned, Lady Di’s untimely death left a huge impression on the Royal family as well.

Looking back at Diana’s legacy 25 years after her tragic death, Queen Elizabeth’s biographer has claimed that the princess became a force for good for the royal family.

Ingrid Seward shared, “Diana was the first person to rattle the cage of the monarchy within living memory.”

“I don’t think Diana went out intentionally to change the family. She did it because that was the way she was,” Seward told People.

Diana died in a fatal car accident in Paris, France on Aug. 31, 1997 – which killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36.

Her Majesty, 96, was also criticized for staying silent of Diana’s death. She delivered a speech five days after her tragic passing.

Seward said the queen realized she needed to comfort those in mourning as she spoke lovingly of Diana. In a statement after Diana’s death, Queen Elizabeth said, “we have all been trying in our different ways to cope. It is not easy to express a sense of loss since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings: disbelief, incomprehension, anger – and concern for those who remain.”

Diana’s impact on how the royal family should interact with their subjects was seen this past summer. Queen famously filmed a sweet skit with Paddington Bear ahead of her Jubilee concert.

Seward said, “the queen can now see Diana’s legacy is a huge force for good.”