Khloe Kardashian baby 'happiness', 'stripped' by Tristan Thompson, says friend

Khloe Kardashian is upset over her current family situation with ex Tristan Thompson.
The 37-year-old Good American founder, who welcomed her second baby with the NBA player via surrogate this year, feels 'happy' moments have been stripped away from her life.
Appearing on the Reality With the King podcast, Khloe's friend Malika touches upon the tough time.
"She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship," she shared.
"There are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her," Malika continued, speaking about the arrival of Khloe's son. "And that’s really sad.”
Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2019 after the latter found himself in a paternity scandal after cheating on the reality star with Maralee Nichols.
Princess Diana was in love with Prince Charles at the time of their divorce
Prince Harry dishes out his plans for Princess Diana death anniversary
The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10
Meghan Markle under fire for releasing ‘utter drivel’ in her brutal TV rant
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded ‘undeserving’ of any sort of pity or sympathy
Kate Middleton and Prince William will be visiting Boston in December