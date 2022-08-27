Khloe Kardashian baby 'happiness', 'stripped' by Tristan Thompson, says friend

Khloe Kardashian baby 'happiness' is 'stripped' by Tristan Thompson, says friend

Khloe Kardashian is upset over her current family situation with ex Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old Good American founder, who welcomed her second baby with the NBA player via surrogate this year, feels 'happy' moments have been stripped away from her life.

Appearing on the Reality With the King podcast, Khloe's friend Malika touches upon the tough time.

"She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship," she shared.

"There are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her," Malika continued, speaking about the arrival of Khloe's son. "And that’s really sad.”

Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2019 after the latter found himself in a paternity scandal after cheating on the reality star with Maralee Nichols.