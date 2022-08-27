Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'soaking up' in new 'love' on Italy honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are painting the town red with love on their honeymoon.

The couple, that celebrated their nuptials in Georgina last week, jetted off to Italy to mark their first trip together as husband and wife.

A source tells PEOPLE how the lovebirds are "really soaking up" the sites — and the shopping — in Milan.

They are "walking around, mingling, walking in and out of shops and of course [giving] lots of loving attention to each other," the insider said. "Every day, they are more in love."

Stopping in the middle multiple times to take pictures with fans, JLo and her beau seemed approachable.

"They were very kind and available with all their fans," a second source told PEOPLE.

Earlier, a source revealed: "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark."