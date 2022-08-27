Prince William’s ‘final fury’ building up against Prince Harry: ‘Final straw!’

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly ‘at each other’s necks’ with the heir’s fury growing ‘each day’ as the memoir release date looms.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton issued this warning in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “The fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry’s decision to press ahead with the publication of his upcoming autobiography, even as the 96-year-old Queen’s health suffers, is only growing.”

“Indeed, the ‘intimate and heartfelt’ £14.7million Penguin Random House book is seen as the likely final straw in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William, who has still not forgiven the Sussexes for their bonanza of lies otherwise known as the Oprah Winfrey interview.”