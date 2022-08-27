Meghan Markle puts Piers Morgan in his place

Piers Morgan had lost his TV job for his criticism of Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.
The TV presenter continued to target the former American actress on social media.
When Meghan's first episode of her Spotify podcast released recently, a journalist took a dig at Morgan online.
NBC journalist Mike Sington said number of listeners for Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" stood at 10 million.
He said average number of viewers for Piers Morgan's TV show are 62,000.
The next episode of Meghan's podcast would feature singer Mariah Carey.
