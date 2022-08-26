David Beckham enjoys a hike during Aspen getaway with wife Victoria

David Beckham was seen having the best time with his family as he took a selfie while enjoying a hike during their Aspen getaway.
The former footballer, 47, turned to Instagram and shared some fun moments with his wife Victoria and their two youngest children as they have been spending the last few weeks travelling the world, and is now enjoying a break to Aspen.
While taking a hike in the ski resort, David jested that he had 'lost' wife Victoria as he shared the snap to his 75M followers from the rocky mountains.
Showing off his collection of torso tats and toned physique, the doting husband smiled for the quick selfie.
Taking in the gorgeous scenery, David wrote: 'Hike with a view WOW / Aspen', before joking 'I lost @victoriabeckham'.
