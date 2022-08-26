Meghan Markle’s former royal staff ‘still traumatised’ from her ‘bullying’

file footage

Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of royal staff is once again under the limelight after a French documentary claimed that her former aides are ‘still traumatised’.

Mirror UK reported that the documentary, titled Red Line: William and Harry, The Enemy Brothers, claims that Meghan’s severe bullying of the staff drove several royal into resigning from their positions in the Royal Household.

A narrator claimed: “During 2018 there was indeed a spate of resignations among Meghan Markle’s team…”

The documentary went on to state: “Former members have even set up an informal group that they called between them, the Sussex Survivors’ Club. Some of them still remain traumatised.”

The investigative piece comes shortly after Buckingham Palace refused to release the findings of an investigation into the bullying claims against Meghan.



