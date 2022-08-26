Prince Harry overcome with emotion as he scores major win

Prince Harry on Thursday managed to ride his polo team to victory at the annual Sentebale polo tournament

The Independent reported on Friday, August 26, that the Duke of Sussex was a ‘superstar’ at the game as he rode his team to victory at Thursday’s Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

The annual game is aimed at raising funds for Prince Harry’s southern Africa-based charity Sentebale, with the father-of-two playing for Sentebale Team with his longtime friend Nacho Figueras.

As per reports, Harry scored an impressive hat-trick in the first game, and then scored another foal in the second game, with Figueras praising his royal friend while talking to PA news agency.

“Being able to be here playing a sport that we love and that we share together as friends and teammates, while supporting a great cause like Sentebale, it’s a great. We’ve been friends for quite a long time now… he’s been rock solid from day one,” Figueras said.