Prince Harry forced to play ‘second fiddle’ to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been accused of forcing Prince Harry into the role of playing second fiddle to her by her estranged sister Samantha.
The Duchess of Sussex launched her Spotify podcast Archetypes earlier this week, and touched upon many subjects with guest Serena Williams.
Commenting on Meghan’s podcast, her sister Samantha told GB News: “This is my opinion. Harry seems to play second fiddle.”
“Although I think it didn't hurt to use the title and the royal marriage as a springboard, it certainly seems as though after the wedding was over, it feels as though Harry is in the shadow,” Samantha added.
She went on to mention how it was ‘insulting’ for Prince Harry to not be a part of Meghan’s podcast, and for him to only pop up to greet Serena, as though it was an advertisement.
“… Why have him in at all if he is not being included? It just seemed very dismissive, and I felt, kind of insulting. Rather than have him included and have them talk about what's important in their lives now, it was really just kind of a lot of feminine chit-chats," Samantha stated.
