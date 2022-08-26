Simu Liu thrilled to work with Jennifer Lopez in upcoming movie 'Atlas'

Simu Liu is sharing his excitement to join the cast of his forthcoming movie Atlas.
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, 33, confirmed he will join the cast of the Jennifer Lopez-led thriller Atlas as one of the film's major antagonists.
"Excited to be joining this phenomenal cast of humans as I ENTER MY VILLAIN ERA MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH," Liu tweeted alongside a link to a Deadline article announcing the casting news.
Liu will be seen in the upcoming films One True Loves and Barbie films. Earlier this year, he released a memoir titled We Were Dreamers.
According to Deadline, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has also joined Atlas.
Lopez, 53, is set to star in and produce the sci-fi thriller for Netflix, Deadline reported last June. The news came days after Lopez's multi-year production deal with the streaming giant was announced.
