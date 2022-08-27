Meghan Markle ‘not made’ for glitz and demands of Hollywood

Meghan Markle has been deemed ‘lacking’ in the aspects of public and royal work.

This observation has been made by royal commentator The Royal Rundown, in an interview with Express UK.

They accused the Duchess of having a “troubling lack of understanding” in royal and public life.

Before concluding the commentator also admitted, "It clearly confirms that much of the anger from Harry and Meghan, and many of their supporters, stems from a very fundamental misunderstanding of the role and purpose of the Royal Family."

This comes right after Meghan recounted Archie's near-death encounter on her Spotify podcast Archetypes and claimed, "There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire was extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there."

We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, 'Oh, my God, what?' Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, 'This doesn't make any sense'."

