Prince Charles knows his 'fairy-tale marriage' with Princess Diana ended

Prince Charles will always remember the pain of Princess Diana, says expert.

The Princess of Wales biographer Andrew Morton says the future King will always be 'haunted' by Diana and her tragic life. The mother-of-two passed away in a car accident in 1997.

"His tragedy is whatever he does, whatever he says, however he behaves, he will be remembered for one thing: the fact that his fairy-tale marriage ended," Andrew Morton told PEOPLE.

"Just as Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles is remembered for his first wife. It will always haunt him. His life has been defined by his marriage."

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward further added, "The ghost of Diana really stalked him at every turn."