Meghan Markle made Archetypes podcast all about herself with 'some of Serena'

Meghan Markle is receiving flak for stealing the spotlight her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who invited tennis star Serena Williams to share her life journey, undermined the sportswoman's achievements with sob stories of her own.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser says: “The story that Meghan is clearly most interested in getting into is Meghan's story.

“We get to hear, again, about how she took on a sexist dishwashing detergent ad as an 11-year-old," M Elser added of Meghan's famous letter to Hillary Clinton over a misogynistic ad from a consumer brand.

She added: “To put it another way, Meghan spoke for approximately 1.5 times more time than the woman who was there to tell her story.

“We get Meghan, Meghan, a touch of Harry and some more Meghan with some Serena thrown in here and there.

“It takes up until the 11-minute mark before we actually hear from the tennis great with Meghan's other half, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex even getting a look in before Serena meaningfully joins the conversation," mocked Ms Elser.