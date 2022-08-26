Samantha Markle shares her true feelings on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has shared her true feelings over the launch of Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast Archetypes.
Samantha shared her views on the new podcast in an interview with Dan Wootton.
She described Archetypes as ‘a lot of feminine chit-chat and purring.’
Samantha also lashed out at Meghan and accused her of ‘self-glorifying’, and said that her claims about 'ambitious' women could be a projection.
She said, ‘Most women are raised to be ambitious. But I think there's been a lot of public scrutiny around how some go about climbing the ladder.'
Markle also criticized Prince Harry's cameo appearance on Meghan’s podcast, saying the Duke has been left to 'play second fiddle' since the couple’s wedding in 2018.
