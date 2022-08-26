Kylie Jenner spotted sans Travis Scott at family event, fans speculate split

Kylie Jenner has left tongues wagging with the absence of Travis Scott during her appearance at a cosmetics event.

The 25-year-old, who walked alongside her tot Stormi, brought her fashion A-game to the party she hosted for Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles.

The mother-daughter duo was also joined by Kylie's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.

While the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was in presence, missing from the group was Kylie's longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.



"Where is Travis?" asked one fan on Twitter while another guessed, "Have they split?"

Kylie rekindled her romance with Travis Scott after the 2020 pandemic. The couple had reportedly split after the birth of their daughter Stormi in 2018.