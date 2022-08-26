WATCH: Virat Kohli's selfie with disabled Pakistani fan wins hearts

DUBAI: Famous for his humbleness and kind soul across the world, Indian superstar Virat Kohli won hearts Thursday when he took a selfie with a special Pakistani fan waiting for him outside the ICC Academy in Dubai.



The Indian team is in Dubai to participate in the Asua Cup and is training at the ICC Academy ahead of the Pakistan clash on Sunday.

Kohli was leaving when a fan came to him and requested to take a photo with a disabled person. Without waiting for a second, Kohli went to fulfil the wish.

The former Indian skipper received praise when he went to greet Babar Azam and inquired after Shaheen Afridi's health during training sessions in the UAE.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here's how social media reacted to Kohli's kind gesture:



















