Taylor Swift’s songwriting to be introduced as part of Texas University literature course

Taylor Swift’s songwriting will reportedly be launched as a subject of a new literature course at the US university this autumn.



According to Page Six, the Grammy winner’s songs will be studied at the University of Texas alongside literary giants such as Chaucer, Shakespeare, Coleridge, Keats and Sylvia Plath, reported via university’s website.

The outlet mentioned that the exciting course titled Literary Contests and Contexts: The Taylor Swift Songbook will include preliminary texts including the musician’s albums Red and Lover.

As per university’s website, the course will “use the songwriting of pop music icon to introduce literary critical reading and research methods-basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities discipline”.

“Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her,” said English professor Dr Elizabeth Scala who will teach the course this year.

Interestingly, New York University also offered a course on Swift's work in music field.

Meanwhile, the songstress was also awarded with an honourary doctor of fine arts from NYU earlier this year.