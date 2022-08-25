Meghan Markle 'unfair' stories on podcast sparks frenzy among Royal aides

Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated podcast Archetypes, premiered on August 23, has reportedly sparked frenzy among Buckingham Palace aides

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend and author Omid Scobie wrote in a piece for Yahoo UK that the podcast left Buckingham Palace frantic over the upcoming episodes.

The co-author of Finding Freedom said that sources shared that royal aides "were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show's premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks."

"Two aides have already pushed back on Meghan's 'precise recollection' of events in South Africa – one told a tabloid that it was a smoking heater, not a fire (does it matter?) and another claimed it is 'unfair' to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment."

Scobie further added that "this is the reality that the royal institution helped create."

"Once silenced by the establishment, it's clear that Meghan finally has her voice back. A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before Harry. This time, however, she's brought an entire movement alongside it,” he wrote.