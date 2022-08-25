Prince Harry’s choice to go ‘under the radar’ for Africa visit dubbed 'significant'

File footage

Prince Harry made a surprise solo visit to Africa on Wednesday, ahead of his much-awaited trip to the U.K with his wife Meghan Markle.

As per sources, the Duke of Sussex traveled to the continent in his role as President of African Parks, a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent.

On his three-day tour, he also met with the diplomats in Rwanda and Mozambique.

While Harry’s recent trip welcomed praise from all over the world, a royal expert and journalist Jennie Bond has suggested that the duke has ‘proved people wrong’ and indicated that he and Meghan ‘don’t want to be high profile.’

Bond said that she was surprised Harry’s tour did not immediately make it to the media and claimed the solo trip was the Prince’s way of “sending a message,”

“I am gobsmacked that he could make a tour and pass through London going completely under the radar,” said Bond.

“He must have been disguised rather heavily but I am absolutely astounded by it. I'm sure there would have been a Netflix crew with him but this charity, African Parks, is very close to his heart,” she added.

The journalist further noted, “His heart is in Africa, I don't doubt his sincerity, I don't think this is a stunt. I admire that he has shown that he can do his work without a posse of photographers and press, he can run his own show.”

“It could be a message to his doubters that he and Meghan really don't want to be high profile,” she claimed.