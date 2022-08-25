Prince Harry sparks calls for an ‘indefinite postponement’ of memoir

Prince Harry has been issued a dire plea by royal experts, and they have asked him to ‘indefinitely postpone’ the release of his upcoming memoir, in light of recent events.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.
According to a report by Express UK it appears Prince Harry’s memoir release has been pushed to 2023 and royals are ‘agonizing’ over the “truth bombs” that it may contain.
The commentator started off by dubbing the decision a “smart move” considering it is the Platinum Jubilee year for Queen Elizabeth.
He was quoted telling the outlet, "Harry’s memoir will be delayed. About time!
He even went on to issue a plea and urge the prince against the release al together. Reportedly, “This was never a good idea, especially not in the Platinum Jubilee Year and with the rift in the Royal Family. Indefinite postponement is the best idea!”
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez flew to Italy for honeymoon after second wedding in Georgia
Demi Lovato says 'it's not okay' to date older men thinking it will be 'fun' for young girls
Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated podcast 'Archetypes' premiered on August 23
US university adds Taylor Swift course in their literature syllabus
Kate Middleton is reportedly looking forward to carry out 'normal' duties for her kids
Gerard Pique goes public with new ladylove Clara Chia Marti only two months after Shakira breakup