Prince Harry sparks calls for an ‘indefinite postponement’ of memoir

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a dire plea by royal experts, and they have asked him to ‘indefinitely postpone’ the release of his upcoming memoir, in light of recent events.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

According to a report by Express UK it appears Prince Harry’s memoir release has been pushed to 2023 and royals are ‘agonizing’ over the “truth bombs” that it may contain.

The commentator started off by dubbing the decision a “smart move” considering it is the Platinum Jubilee year for Queen Elizabeth.

He was quoted telling the outlet, "Harry’s memoir will be delayed. About time!

He even went on to issue a plea and urge the prince against the release al together. Reportedly, “This was never a good idea, especially not in the Platinum Jubilee Year and with the rift in the Royal Family. Indefinite postponement is the best idea!”