Do you know who holds record for smashing most sixes in Asia Cup?

Pakistan's legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi (L), Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (C) and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (R). Photo: Twitter/ AFP/ file

KARACHI: With 26 sixes, Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, known as 'Boom Boom' for his swashbuckling batting, held the record for smashing the most number of sixes in Asia Cup's history.

Shahid Afridi rewrote history by hitting 26 sixes in 23 innings in the tournament.

As per the details, following Afridi, Sri Lanka's former captain Sanath Jayasuriya stood second with 23 sixes. The third position went to India Captain Rohit Sharma who sent the ball over the boundary 21 times during the tournament so far.

Taking to Twitter, the PCB said, "The explosive @SAfridiOfficial holds the record for smashing the most number of sixes (26) in Asia Cup history."

The PCB asked who would be Pakistan's most prolific six-hitter in Asia Cup 2022.

Men in Blue’s Suresh Raina held the fourth position on the chart with 18 sixes and Mahendra Singh Dhoni stood fifth with 16 sixes in the tournament.