Brad Pitt wants ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be ‘happy and healthy’ amid winery drama

File footage

Hollywood star Brad Pitt still wants his ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be "happy and healthy" amid the legal battles.

An inside source told US Weekly that the Troy actor, 59, “is not rooting against her [Jolie], not personally, not professionally, not romantically.”

“If she’s happy, he’s happy. Brad loved Angelina and he still cares about her and believes that she can be the best mother for their children,” added the source.

The source also noted that the Eternals actress, 47, was going through her “medical issues and surgeries, she routinely praised Brad for being supportive.”

“He was there with her through everything,” added the insider.

Recently, the Mr.&Mrs. Smith stars locked horns in a number of legal battles including custody over their children and selling their Château Miraval winery.

The former couple bought the winery in 2008 – where they later tied the knot in 2014. However, following their 2016 split, the Ad Astra actor sued his ex-wife after she allegedly sold off her shares in 2021 to a Russian oligarch without his permission.

“Brad always dreamed of leaving Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy,” the insider told the outlet, noting that his family has remained a top priority since his and Jolie’s September 2016 split.

Pitt and Jolie, who were declared legally single in April 2019, share six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.