Meghan Markle 'ambition' was harmful, she 'changed things at her own pace': Expert

Meghan Markle did not respect the pecking order in the royal family, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex in the first episode of her podcast told guest Serena that she was mocked for being 'ambitious'.

Speaking on her comment, expert Justin Sylvester has now said: “Meghan said she did not feel this way when she was an actress. She felt that she was being judged for being ambitious when she started dating her now-husband.

“But I think the reason why is because she stepped into a role that was so defined, and had been for centuries, that when she decided to step into that role and change things up at her own pace, someone was like ‘No, no, no, there is a pecking order’.

“And this is how this happens. It’s getting a corporate job and you’re an assistant trying to pitch a new idea to the board and they’re like ‘Woah, you are too ambitious’.

“Man or woman, they are going to stop you.”

Meanwhile, comedian Kym Whitley said: “That’s going to be the case all the time when you become the wanna princess.

“There’s judgement just across the board, flat out.

“Everyone is going to be like, ‘Who is this? Who is trying to get our Prince?’ And, she is mixed race. That has never happened.

“So, I think all of that was on her because there’s a lot of actresses but how many princesses are there," they noted.