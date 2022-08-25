Meghan Markle mocked over her reaction to son's nursery fire: 'grow a set'

FileFootage

Australian broadcaster Karl Stefanovic laughed off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to her son’s nursery catching fire.



The Today Show host struggled to hide his laughter when the Duchess described her story. “So, just to get this right, the baby's, what, not even there?" he said.

"No… the nanny had taken the baby from the room before the fire ignited," co-host Allison Langdon replied.

"But… so then, the baby's not there when the fire catches right? And because the baby wasn't there, she was going to have difficulties going to a function? Oh, my God," Stefanovic responded.

Langdon insisted that Meghan was a new mother in a country she was not familiar with. However, the broadcaster suggested her to stop showing fake sympathy.

"That is not you talking. You are a woman who says 'grow a set'. That's what you would say normally," he said.

This came after the Suits alum recalled the emotional trauma during first episode of her new Spotify podcast.

"The heater in the nursery caught on fire," she said. "There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there."

"We came back," she continued. "And of course, as a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, This doesn't make any sense.

The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels."