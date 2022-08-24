Faye Brookes shows off her style credentials in new pics

Former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest appearance during a night out at the theatre in Manchester on Tuesday night.

The gorgeous actress, 34, was out in the city while setting up fashion goals as the actress opted for a fashionable outfit for her outing, featuring a halter-neck top that had pretty sequin detailing on top.

The wide-leg floaty trousers completed the look as added inches to her height with matching black heels while toting a quilted Chanel bag.



The night out comes after Faye announced that she's split from her personal trainer boyfriend Joe.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The star took to her social media last Tuesday to reveal that she and her former beau decided to end their relationship after three years together.