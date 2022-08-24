Faye Brookes shows off her style credentials in new pics

Former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest appearance during a night out at the theatre in Manchester on Tuesday night.
The gorgeous actress, 34, was out in the city while setting up fashion goals as the actress opted for a fashionable outfit for her outing, featuring a halter-neck top that had pretty sequin detailing on top.
The wide-leg floaty trousers completed the look as added inches to her height with matching black heels while toting a quilted Chanel bag.
The night out comes after Faye announced that she's split from her personal trainer boyfriend Joe.
The star took to her social media last Tuesday to reveal that she and her former beau decided to end their relationship after three years together.
